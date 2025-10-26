Worshipers flock to a new cathedral that is the world’s largest Orthodox church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of pilgrims gathered in Romania’s capital on Sunday for the consecration of religious paintings inside the world’s largest Christian Orthodox church, opening after 15 years of construction. Worshippers and officials flocked to the People’s Salvation Cathedral, known as the National Cathedral.

This colossal edifice, standing over 125 metres (410 feet) at its highest point, boasts an opulent interior richly adorned with frescoes and mosaics depicting revered saints and icons. It is designed to accommodate 5,000 worshippers in the deeply Orthodox nation.

The concept of a national cathedral for the country of approximately 19 million people has been discussed for over a century. Its fruition was repeatedly hampered by two world wars and decades of communist rule, which actively sought to suppress religion. The Romanian Orthodox Church has called the cathedral “a symbol of national identity.”

Romania is one of the most pious countries in the European Union, with around 85% of the population identifying as religious.

Situated behind the hulking Palace of the People built by the late communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu, construction for the cathedral finally began in 2010, and its altar was consecrated in 2018. It has so far cost a reported 270 million euros ($313 million), with a majority drawn from public funds, and some works are yet to be completed.

Traffic was restricted for Sunday’s service, which was attended by President Nicusor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. Many worshippers watched via TV screens set up outside the cathedral.

A construction worker gives a thumbs up in the final stages of installation for the main cross of the National Cathedral, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The cathedral’s mosaics and iconography cover an area of 17,800 square meters (191,000 square feet), according the cathedral’s website.

Daniel Codrescu, who has spent seven years working on the frescoes and mosaics, told The Associated Press that much of the iconography has been inspired by medieval Romanian paintings and others from the Byzantine world.

“It was a complex collaboration with the church, with art historians, with artists, also our friends of contemporary art,” he said. “I hope (the church) is going to have a very important impact on society because … it’s a public space.”

With one of the largest budget deficits in the EU, not everyone in Romania was happy about the cost of the project. Critics bemoan that the massive church has drawn on public funds, which could have been spent on schools or hospitals.

Claudiu Tufis, an associate professor of political science at the University of Bucharest, said the project was a “waste of public money” but said it could offer a “boost to national pride and identity” for some Romanians.

“The fact that they have forced, year after year, politicians to pay for it, in some cases taking money from communities that really needed that money, indicates it was a show of force, not one of humility and love of God,” he said. “Economically, it might be OK in the long term as it will be a tourist attraction.”

Rares Ghiorghies, 37, supports the church but said the money would be better spent on health and education as “a matter of good governance."

“The big problem in society is that most of those who criticize do not follow the activities of the church,” he said.