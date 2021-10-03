Fire destroys section of historic bridge in Rome

A major fire has destroyed part of a historic bridge in Rome after the structure was set alight overnight on Saturday.

The Iron Bridge, also known as Industry Bridge, which spans the river Tiber, was thought to have been ablaze following a possible gas canister explosion.

Sections of the famed 19th century bridge, which is 131 metres long, plunged into the river.

Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight on Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4am on Sunday they had extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported but three nearby nightclubs were evacuated as a precaution.

Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome early on Sunday (AP)

The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river banks. Another fire several years ago had also involved the shacks.

The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell’ Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.

The fire broke out on the eve of elections for the next mayor, in which the main issue has been the general decay of infrastructure and public services in the Italian capital.

Romans call the bridge “Ponte di Ferro” (Iron Bridge), since most of the city’s other bridges are made of stone.

A part of the historic bridge Ponte dell’Industria, or Ponte di Ferro, which collapsed into the river (EPA)

The bridge is now too dangerous to be used and boats are banned from passing under it until the span can be repaired.

The structure was originally built to serve trains but was later converted for foot traffic and cars.

Additional reporting by agencies