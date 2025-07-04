Huge explosion in centre of Rome injures multiple people as locals flee for safety
Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky over the Rome suburb of Prenestino
Several people have been injured and residents have been forced to flee after an explosion at a petrol station in Rome on Friday morning.
Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky, and videos show a huge plume of dark grey smoke billowing over buildings in Rome.
Eight police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured in the explosion, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as fire crews continue to work to put out the blaze.
According to social media testimony reported by the Italian newspaper, a fire broke out at first, followed by two explosions in quick succession around 8.18am local time - the second explosion was the biggest.
The explosion occurred near via de Gordiani 32 in the district of Prenestino, in Rome’s southeast.
There is a nursery and sports club nearby, and police are continuing to check the area for further damage.
Video shows debris scattered across a sports field, while the fence to the area has been buckled by the force of the blast.
Italy’s fire service said 10 crews were on the scene working to douse the flames.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments