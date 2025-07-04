Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Huge explosion in centre of Rome injures multiple people as locals flee for safety

Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky over the Rome suburb of Prenestino

Rachel Clun
Friday 04 July 2025 08:53 BST
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze in Rome after a massive expolosion
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze in Rome after a massive expolosion (X/@vigilidelfuoco)

Several people have been injured and residents have been forced to flee after an explosion at a petrol station in Rome on Friday morning.

Images from the scene show an enormous orange fireball in the sky, and videos show a huge plume of dark grey smoke billowing over buildings in Rome.

Eight police officers and one firefighter were reportedly injured in the explosion, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as fire crews continue to work to put out the blaze.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze after the enourmous explosion
Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze after the enourmous explosion (X/@vigilidelfuoco)

According to social media testimony reported by the Italian newspaper, a fire broke out at first, followed by two explosions in quick succession around 8.18am local time - the second explosion was the biggest.

The explosion occurred near via de Gordiani 32 in the district of Prenestino, in Rome’s southeast.

There is a nursery and sports club nearby, and police are continuing to check the area for further damage.

Video shows debris scattered across a sports field, while the fence to the area has been buckled by the force of the blast.

Italy’s fire service said 10 crews were on the scene working to douse the flames.

More follows on this breaking news story...

