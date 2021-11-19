Two people shot as rioting erupts at anti-lockdown protest in Rotterdam

Two people have been injured after police fired warning shots when riots broke out in the Dutch city of Rotterdam during protests against new Covid restrictions.

Police tweeted that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest, which was linked to anger among some Dutch citizens at plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.

Riot police used water cannon in an attempt to move hundreds of rioters from a central street in the city.

Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windscreen.

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, excluding people who test negative.

A partial lockdown came into force a week ago after the country saw record numbers of infections.

In January, rioting broke out in Rotterdam and other Dutch cities after the government announced a curfew in an attempt to rein in soaring coronavirus infections.

More follows...