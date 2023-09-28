Several killed in Rotterdam shootings at university hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people have been killed in two shootings at a university hospital and a nearby home in Rotterdam.

Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Centre and the nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Medical staff leave the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat (EPA)

Police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital, wounding one person. They also reported a shooting earlier at the home nearby.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man under the hospital’s helipad and that the Rotterdam resident was a suspect in both shootings, though no motive was immediately announced.

The force initially said the gunman may have left the scene on a motorbike, but they later said an arrest team was checking the medical centre to establish if he was still in the building. They said they did not believe any other shooters were involved.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students, some wearing medical gowns, to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video showed a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be camouflage pants, whilst the Erasmus Medical Centre appealed on social media for people not to attend the hospital.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man under the hospital’s helipad (REUTERS)

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Rotterdam, according to Dutch police and local media (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Police were still in search of possible victims or people hiding on Thursday evening, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing police.

“This is a very dark day,” caretaker Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius was quoted by newspaper de Telegraaf as saying in comments made in Brussels.

