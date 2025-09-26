Seven dead in Russia after drinking bootleg alcohol
Russia continues to struggle with homemade alcohol and anti-drinking measures
At least seven people have died in Russia's northwest Leningrad region after consuming illegal bootleg alcohol, the interior ministry confirmed on Friday, with three others currently receiving treatment for poisoning.
A resident from Gostitsy, a town situated near the Estonian border, has been apprehended on suspicion of distributing the dangerous substance to fellow villagers, according to an interior ministry spokesperson.
However, the Telegram channel 112 reported a higher fatality count of 12, adding that the alleged bootlegger's wife was hospitalised in a serious condition after reportedly sampling her husband's product.
The deaths come as Russia continues to struggle with homemade alcohol and anti-drinking measures.
Authorities previously tightened regulations on alcohol production and sale following the deaths of 77 people in Siberia in 2016 from cheap moonshine.
Despite these measures, the consumption of unregulated spirits remains a significant public health concern.
Just last June, at least 30 people died across various regions of western Russia after ingesting adulterated cider.
Industry analysts attribute this dangerous trend to escalating retail alcohol prices and increasing regional restrictions on sales, which compel some consumers to resort to homemade concoctions, often with fatal outcomes.
Anti-alcohol measures may have, however, reduced the amount of alcohol Russians drink. Last year, the country’s per capita alcohol consumption dropped below 8 litres for the year.
