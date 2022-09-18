Russia ‘increasing attacks on civilian targets’ after military setbacks, UK says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has increased its attacks on civilian targets despite it serving “no immediate military effect” as Vladimir Putin’s forces face setbacks, according to British intelligence.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday said Russia has escalated their long-range missile attacks in the last week after reports of forces not having sufficient resources or morale to continue against Ukrainian counterattacks.

Strikes were fired on an electricity grid and a river dam in Kryvyi Rih which caused extensive flooding in the central city.

Russia is likely to have increased its attacks to “undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government,” the MoD said.

Its intelligence update said: “Russia has launched several thousand long-range missiles against Ukraine since 24 February 2022. However, in the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect.

“This category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid, and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih.

“As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

Smoke rising after Russian shelling in Ukraine (AP)

British defence intelligence analysts say Moscow has set up a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove after a successful counter-offensive from the Ukrainians which forced the Kremlin to give up large parts of important territory.

The area is of importance as it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has aimed to “liberate” as a part of its ongoing war efforts.

Losses here would “unambiguously undermine” Mr Putin’s strategy, experts say.

Ukraine has also recently recaptured the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, which Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said was a “huge strategic gain.”

“Ukraine is making confident advances in the north-east and the south-east of the country as well,” she told Sky News. “We are making progress for our sake, but also for the sake of bringing back long-standing peace to the continent.”

When asked about Mr Putin and what his next steps may be, she said: “Nobody can be in the mind of that power-crazed leader.”