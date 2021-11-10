Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Russia has sent two Russian strategic bombers to carry out flights over Belarus, the RIA news agency said, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.

The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia’s joint air defence system, the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin denied being behind the growing crisis after Poland accused Moscow of being the “mastermind” for events on the border.

The escalation came after two groups of migrants crossed the border between the two countries.

The two groups were subsequently detained by Polish officials, who accused Belarus troops of firing shots into the air.

Poland’s defence ministry posted a video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots.

It is impossible to independently verify the information due to a state of emergency in Poland that prevents reporters, activists and any other non-residents from entering a zone along the border.

The latest developments come amid the most tense period to date after months of heavy migration on Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent, Latvia.

The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability with a new wave of mass migration to the EU.

EU leaders say Belarus is retaliating for sanctions the bloc imposed on Mr Lukashenko’s authoritarian government over its brutal crackdown on domestic dissent.

Thousands of people were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.