Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A drone and missile attack on western Ukraine overnight that hit targets including a US-owned electronics plant proved that Vladimir Putin is trying to avoid peace talks, warned Kyiv.

The aerial assault was one of Russia's biggest this year and came as Moscow objected to key aspects of proposals that could end the war it started in February 2022.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying it was carried out “as if nothing were changing at all”.

“The signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent,” he told Ukrainians in his nightly presidential address.

open image in gallery Firefighters in Lviv on Thursday ( AP )

A US electronics plant near the Hungarian border was struck, according to Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine. The Flex factory is one of the biggest American investments in Ukraine.

At the moment of impact, 600 night-shift workers were on the premises, and six were injured, Mr Hunder added. Russian attacks on Ukraine since it launched its invasion have damaged property belonging to more than half of the chamber's roughly 600 members, he said.

“The message is clear: Russia is not looking for peace. Russia is attacking American business in Ukraine, humiliating American business,” Mr Hunder said.

Russia's defence ministry said the strikes targeted “enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex”. It claimed the attack hit drone factories, storage depots and missile launch sites, as well as areas where Ukrainian troops were gathered. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas of Ukraine.

In Lviv, one person was killed and three were injured as the attack damaged 26 residential buildings, a nursery school and administrative buildings, regional head Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram. The regional prosecutor's office said three Russian cruise missiles with cluster munitions struck the city.

Moscow has shown no signs of pursuing meaningful negotiations to end the war, Mr Zelensky said. He urged the international community to respond with stronger pressure on Moscow, including tougher sanctions and tariffs.

Plans for security guarantees will become clearer by the end of next week, Mr Zelensky said, by which time he expects to be ready to hold direct talks with Mr Putin for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Donald Trump discussed the war with Putin in Alaska last week before hosting Mr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday.

open image in gallery A damaged residential building in Lviv ( Reuters )

Mr Trump questioned Putin's commitment to ending the war, saying the Russian leader “talks nice and then he bombs everybody”.

Russia has fired nearly 1,000 long-range drones and missiles at Ukraine since Monday's White House talks, according to Ukrainian tallies.

European countries are discussing how they can deploy military assets to deter any post-war Russian assault on Ukraine, but the Kremlin will not accept the deployment of any troops from Nato countries, and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that making security arrangements for Ukraine without Moscow's involvement was pointless.

Putin is ready to meet with Mr Zelensky to discuss peace terms, Mr Lavrov said on Thursday, but only after key issues have been worked out by senior officials in what could be a protracted negotiating process because the two sides remain far apart.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who also serves as Mr Trump's national security adviser, held a conference call on Thursday with his European counterparts to discuss the options.

Final details must still be worked out, but European countries would provide "the lion's share" of any forces involved in security guarantees for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter said. That echoed vice-president JD Vance's comment on Wednesday that Europe would need to shoulder "the lion's share" of the costs of the operation.

Mr Trump has said he will not deploy US troops in Ukraine but has left the door open to other US military involvement, including air support.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report