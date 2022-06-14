Moscow bans scores of British journalists from entering Russia
In total, 29 journalists have been banned
Scores of British journalists and defence figures – including The Independent’s managing director and former editor Christian Broughton – have been banned from entering Russia, Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a surprise statement on Tuesday.
A total of 29 journalists have been banned, with the list also including the BBC’s Clive Myrie and Orla Guerin, Sky News’ Stuart Ramsey and Sophy Ridge and Cathy Newman of Channel 4 – who is also a columnist for The Independent. Others on the list are senior figures from The Times and the Daily Mail.
Moscow said the move was in response to western sanctions following the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the “spreading of false information about Russia”.
“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fuelling Russophobia in British society.”
The foreign ministry also issued entry bans to 20 figures it said were associated with the British defence industry and, Moscow said, were therefore responsible for supplying Western arms to Ukraine “which are used by local punishers and Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure”, said the ministry.
They included Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral, Benjamin Key, junior defence minister Jeremy Quin, and senior figures at the defence and aerospace firms BAE Systems and Thales UK.
“It’s sad, but not entirely surprising,” said Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russia who was among those banned.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies