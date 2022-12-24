Fire in Russian care home kills 22
At least 22 people were killed and two were injured in the blaze
A fire in a care home in Kemerovo, Russia has killed 22 people.
At least two other people were hospitalised after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday 24 December.
The fire is now under control and an investigation into the cause of the deadly blaze has been opened.
The two-story wooden building was situated in the industrial city of Kemerovo, some 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.
The building was not officially registered as a home for the elderly, like many care homes in Russia, meaning it was not subjected to inspections.
Russian news reports said the building was heated by stoves, but no cause has been determined by the authorities yet.
In 2018, 64 people were killed in one of Russia’s deadliest fires in recent years in a shopping centre in Kemerovo, situated in southwest Siberia.
