Fire in Russian care home kills 22

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire in a care home in Kemerovo, Russia has killed 22 people.

At least two other people were hospitalised after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday 24 December.

The fire is now under control and an investigation into the cause of the deadly blaze has been opened.

The two-story wooden building was situated in the industrial city of Kemerovo, some 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

The building was not officially registered as a home for the elderly, like many care homes in Russia, meaning it was not subjected to inspections.

Russian news reports said the building was heated by stoves, but no cause has been determined by the authorities yet.

In 2018, 64 people were killed in one of Russia’s deadliest fires in recent years in a shopping centre in Kemerovo, situated in southwest Siberia.