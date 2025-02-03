Russia suffers major casualty as deputy governor killed by landmine in Kursk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deputy regional governor has become the most senior Russian government official to die fighting against Ukraine.

Sergey Efremov, the deputy governor of the eastern Primorsky Krai region, died in Kursk, where Russian forces have been trying to beat back a Ukrainian invasion since last August.

Efremov was reportedly killed along with a military officer on Friday when their vehicle struck a landmine and blew up.

“I know that his friends and comrades will do everything to avenge him,” Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, said in an emotional video.

His deputy had died a “hero”, Mr Kozhemyako said.

“He honoured and courageously fulfilled combat missions there, glorifying the marine infantry, glorifying the Tigers and Primorsky Krai,” the governor added, sharing a photo of Efremov.

His death on the battlefield is significant for Russia as senior government officials have typically avoided taking up combat roles during the Ukraine war.

Efremov, 51, had graduated from Russia’s prestigious airborne officers college in Ryazan and was known for setting up a volunteer unit called the Tigers in June 2022.

Efremov went back to Primorsky Krai in 2023, but rejoined the Tigers after Ukrainian forces invaded the Russian border region of Kursk.

While Moscow is yet to officially confirm Efremov’s death on the battlefield, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, a separatist region in eastern Ukraine that is controlled by Russia, expressed condolences about the loss on his Telegram channel.

"He has always shown keen interest in the topic of socio-economic development of the Donetsk People's Republic and strengthening ties between our region and Primorye. His death is an irreparable loss," Mr Pushilin wrote, adding that he was personally acquainted with the deputy governor. Kyiv has not confirmed Efremov's death.