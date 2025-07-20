Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Tsunami warning issued after two large earthquakes strike off coast of Russia

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Athena Stavrou
Sunday 20 July 2025 08:51 BST
View of the city Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula
View of the city Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula (Getty Images)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The larger quake with a magnitude of 7.4 was at a depth of 12 miles and was 89 miles east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

(Pacific Tsunami Warning Center)

The city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the peninsula has a population of over 180,000 people.

Initially the US National Weather Service also issued a warning for Hawaii, but this was later cancelled after further investigation indicated there is no longer a threat to the island.

More follows on this breaking news story...

