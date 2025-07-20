Tsunami warning issued after two large earthquakes strike off coast of Russia
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.
The larger quake with a magnitude of 7.4 was at a depth of 12 miles and was 89 miles east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.
A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.
Initially the US National Weather Service also issued a warning for Hawaii, but this was later cancelled after further investigation indicated there is no longer a threat to the island.
