Russia detains tourist who entered country on paddle board
According to the court, the man said he wanted to settle in Russia
A French citizen who illegally crossed the Russian border on a paddle board from Estonia has been put in detention for two months, a court in Russia's northern Leningrad region said.
The man, who paddled from Estonia, was detained on the shore of the Narva reservoir - through which the Russian-Estonian border runs - by Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards.
According to the Leningrad court, the French man said he wanted to settle in Russia. The court said the man said he had previously undergone psychiatric treatment.
Reuters was unable to contact the man or his lawyers.
Earlier this month, Latvia's intelligence agency issued a public warning about potential Russian saboteurs and spies operating within the country, disguised as tourists or hikers.
The Defence Intelligence and Security Service (MIDD) released a list of characteristics in its annual report, urging citizens to be vigilant amid heightened regional tensions and a series of unexplained incidents.
The MIDD describes these individuals as potentially appearing unkempt, carrying excessive gear, or sporting military haircuts and survival equipment while demonstrating a lack of outdoor skills. They might ask unusual questions of locals, loiter near sensitive sites like military bases or infrastructure, or pose as humanitarian workers. Their presence in remote areas without any apparent interest in nature could also be a red flag.
The agency further advises the public to be wary of individuals carrying specialized medical kits, maps, or radios – items more commonly associated with clandestine operations than recreational activities. This warning comes against a backdrop of increased regional tensions and several incidents of arson and sabotage that Western governments attribute to Russia, though Moscow denies involvement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments