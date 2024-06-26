For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Watch live from outside court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as US reporter Evan Gershkovich goes on trial.

He appeared briefly before journalists on Wednesday 26 June at the start of a trial on charges of espionage that he denies.

A shaven-headed Mr Gershkovich, 32 was seen standing in a glass box, wearing an open-necked shirt and with his arms folded.

The Wall Street Journal reporter is accused by prosecutors of gathering secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

He, his newspaper and the US government all reject the allegations and say that he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by Russia’s Foreign Ministry to work there.

The proceedings will take place behind closed doors, meaning that the media is excluded and no friends, family members or U.S. embassy staff are allowed in to support Mr Gershkovich.

Such arrangements are common at spying or treason trials in Russia.