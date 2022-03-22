Russian supplies will last ‘no more than three days’, Ukraine military claims

Supplies for Russian soldiers are so low they have only three days’ worth of food, ammunition and fuel left, the Ukrainian general staff of the armed forces have claimed.

“According to available information, the Russian occupation forces operating in Ukraine have stockpiles of ammunition and food for no more than three days,” the armed forces official said in a statement.

It added: “The situation is similar with fuel, which is replenished by tank trucks. The occupiers were unable to organise a pipeline to meet the needs of the grouping of troops.”

The officials said that the Ukrainian Air Force aircraft “dealt devastating blows to clusters of enemy equipment and manpower, conducted air battles and intercepted air targets”, though there was no independent verification of the claims.

It claimed to have repelled at least 13 attacks and destroyed 14 tanks, in addition to “eight infantry fighting vehicles, two multi-purpose towing vehicles light armoured, three artillery systems and four vehicles”.

According to the latest intelligence inputs by the British defence ministry on Tuesday, Russian attempts to capture southern city Mariupol have been repulsed by the Ukrainian forces despite heavy fighting.

“Russian forces elsewhere in Ukraine have endured yet another day of limited progress with most forces largely stalled in place,” it claimed.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

However, the resistance to the Russian invasion has not been without massive damages inflicted on civilian lives and infrastructure.

“Several Ukrainian cities continue to suffer heavy Russian air and artillery bombardment with the UN reporting that more than 10 million Ukrainians are now internally displaced as a result of Russia’s invasion,” according to the latest British intelligence reports.

Marking nearly a month of its military offensive and invasion in Ukraine, Russian troops are advancing in Mariupol with their siege, battering the southern city.

Facing unanticipated backlash on Ukrainian soil, the Russian troops are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities.

