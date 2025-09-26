Germany raises alarm over Russia tracking army satellites as war expands to space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany has raised the alarm on the growing threat posed by Russian space activities, warning that Moscow is using satellites to shadow those used by the German military and others.

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s defence minister, said two Russian Luch Olymp surveillance satellites were tracking Intelsat satellites, which are also used by other governments.

He stressed the need for talks on developing offensive capabilities in space as a deterrent, saying that Russia and China have “expanded their capabilities for warfare in space rapidly over the past years”.

“They can disrupt satellite operations, blind satellites, manipulate or kinetically destroy them,” he told a space industry conference in Berlin on Thursday.

A rocket with Russian relay satellite Luch-5V aboard launches from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome in 2014 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Satellite networks are now the Achilles heel of modern societies. Attacking them can paralyse entire countries.

“We know that the conflicts of the future will no longer be confined to the Earth. They will also be fought openly in orbit.”

The warning follows a series of security incidents across Europe linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Denmark reported drones flying over multiple airports, forcing temporary shutdowns in Copenhagen, Aalborg and Billund. Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the incursions as the work of a “professional actor" in what he called a “hybrid attack".

Poland, Estonia and Romania have also reported breaches of their airspace in recent weeks, with Russian drones and jets entering Nato territory.

Nato warned it would use “all necessary military and non-military tools" to defend its airspace against such provocations, with some European leaders and US president Donald Trump suggesting members could shoot down Russian aircraft.

Western defence officials have increasingly identified space as a critical battleground, with satellites playing a vital role for military communications, navigation and intelligence.

Russia has not publicly responded to Pistorius’s allegations, but has previously been accused of moving its satellites alarmingly close to other satellites, and has long been suspected of developing anti-satellite weapons. China has also demonstrated similar capabilities.

Pistorius announced that Germany will invest €35bn (£30.6bn) on space security by 2030 to ensure "both protection and effectiveness" to counter Russia and China.

Pistorius told the conference that as he was speaking, “39 Chinese and Russian reconnaissance satellites are flying over us”, with their observations being transmitted in real time.

“So be careful what you say,” he said.