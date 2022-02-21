Russia has list of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps,’ US officials say

Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation”, the United States has reportedly told the United Nations.

A letter to the UN human rights chief, obtained by The Washington Post, alleges that Russia has planned a crack-down on dissidents in the aftermath of an invasion.

The US claim that the planned persecution includes torture, forced disappearances and “widespread human suffering”. However they have not explained the nature of the intelligence has led them to this understanding.

The letter, addressed to Michelle Bachelet the UN high commissioner for human rights, said: “We have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.”

It added that the US also had information which suggested that Russian forces could use “lethal measures” to crush any peaceful protests or “perceived resistance from civilian populations”.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports of a Russian hit list as an “absolute lie”.

The letter, written by Bathseba Crocker the US ambassador to the UN, said: “I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned.”

“These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions,” The Washington Post reported.

Targets would reportedly include Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and “vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons”.

The warnings come as Russia amasses around 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and US and European heads of state conduct last-ditch diplomacy with Moscow to try and prevent war.

US President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with President Vladimir Putin if Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine.

The talks have been proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron who spoke twice with the Russian president on Sunday.

Mr Putin agreed on the need to “prioritise a diplomatic solution” to the Ukraine crisis, according to the French presidency, although the Kremlin played down the likelihood of summit on Monday.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken told CNN: “Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward.”

However he added that “everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious” and that “we are on the brink of an invasion”.