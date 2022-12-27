Russia’s Lavrov issues ultimatum to Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”

“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.

“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”

The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was open to talks.

“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its eleventh month has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

It is also the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

On Monday, a drone, believed to be Ukrainian, penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace and caused a deadly explosion at the main base for its strategic bombers.

Also on Monday, Ukraine’s military command said Russian forces carried out 19 attacks over the past day.

In his nightly video address president Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation along the frontline in Donbas “difficult and painful”.

“Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas ... require a maximum of strength and concentration,” he said.

“The occupiers are deploying all resources available to them - and these are considerable resources - to make some sort of advance.”

He also said that as a result of Russia targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine, nine million people were without power.

Sergey Kovalenko, head of YASNO, which supplies electricity to Kyiv, said late on Monday: “While repairs are underway, emergency shutdowns will continue.”

(Additional reporting by agencies)