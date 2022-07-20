Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vladimir Putin wants Russia life expectancy to increase to 78, in same year he turns 78

Moscow has dismissed rumours about the Russian leader’s health

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 20 July 2022 13:00
Comments
<p>Vladimir Putin </p>

Vladimir Putin

(AP)

Vladimir Putin has ordered authorities in Russia to increase the average life expectancy of the citizens to 78 by the end of the decade.

Authorities in charge of health and living standards must “move steadily toward this goal,” said the 69-year-old – who could coincidentally turn 78 in the year 2030.

During a Council for Strategic Development and National Projects meeting, the Russian president said that the current average life expectancy has exceeded 73 in the second quarter of the year.

This represents a return to the pre-coronavirus pandemic averages.

Putin said, according to state news agency RIA Novosti: “In general, this is a good result, but it is important to move steadily towards this goal – to increase life expectancy in Russia to 78 years by 2030.”

Recommended

Also during the meeting, Putin praised the implementation of new schemes to combat hepatitis C and diabetes.

He said authorities must work toward improving the quality of life for Russian citizens, including by reducing poverty.

Vladimir Putin awkwardly grips a table during a meeting with his defence minister

(Screengrab)

According to rumours, Putin has been suffering from a number of “grave” diseases while waging war in Ukraine, although these have been dismissed by Moscow.

Since launching his invasion of Ukraine, Putin has made public appearances that have fuelled the rumours about his health.

One of the appearances was a televised talk with his defence minister Sergei Shoigu, in which he appears uncomfortably stiff while gripping the corner of the table throughout the meeting.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Major General Kyrylo Budanov claimed in an interview with USA Today last month that Putin “doesn’t have a long life ahead of him”.

Budanov said his office believes Putin will die from these illnesses within two years – but he did not provide any evidence for these claims.

Recommended

A Russian spy has also claimed that Putin has been “given three years to live” because he has “a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”.

The Kremlin has consistently denied the rumours about Putin’s health.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in