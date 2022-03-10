Russian man fills entire fridge with McDonald’s burgers as restaurants close

A Russian man has filled his whole fridge with McDonald’s burgers, following news of the chain shutting across Russia.

A photograph, shared on the social media platform Reddit, showed a fridge packed with at least 50 McDonald’s burgers, as a Russian man tried to hoard the fast food.

Reacting to the post, some people said it would be a “good business opportunity” were he to try and sell the burgers, similar one of which are already selling for a significant mark-up in Russia.

One Reddit user wrote: “So, what you’re saying is, this is a solid long term investment with no risks?”

While another said: “Could probably leave it on the shelf and it would still be good for months”, and a third joked: “If it’s not for personal consumption, it sure is a good business opportunity to sell stale burgers at a jacked price.”

The photograph was shared on Reddit (Reddit/https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/comments/tancxo/mcdonalds_is_permanently_closing_in_russia_here/)

Elsewhere, following the news of the closure of McDonald’s 850 stores across Russia, many people have decided to try and make a profit and are selling Big Mac meals.

Posts on Russian classifieds website Avito saw people trying to sell bags of McDonald’s food and sauces.

One meal, which consisted of two burgers, two drinks and a cherry pie was listed, with the seller giving an asking price of 7,500 Russian rubles, equivalent to £47 (as of 3pm on Wednesday).

The closure of all McDonald’s sites in Russia was announced on Tuesday, in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The company’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said: "The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.

He added: “In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand. And we serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s.”

“In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.

“At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

On Tuesday night, a McDonald’s in Moscow was swamped with customers who wanted to purchase the fast food before the chain shut in the capital.

The closure of McDonald’s restaurants is among the most recent sanctions that western companies and governments have imposed on Russia as the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine continues.