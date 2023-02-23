Russia’s ‘meat grinder’ war in Ukraine ‘will not stop’, UK defence secretary warns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s defence secretary has warned Russia’s “meat grinder army” will not stop and the Ukraine war could continue for another full year.

On the eve of the one year anniversary, Ben Wallace said Vladimir Putin is prepared to press on despite his troops suffering tens of thousands of casualties and could launch a fresh spring offensive.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Asked whether we could see the war between Ukraine and Russia still going in another 12 months, Mr Wallace told LBC on Thursday: “I think we will.

“I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers.

“We are sitting here 12 months in and 188,000, actually more now, Russian soldiers are dead or injured as a result of this catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin.

“When someone has crossed the line and thinks it is ok to do that to your own people, running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he is not going to stop.”

The UK is set to hold a one minute silence at 11am on Friday to mark the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Wallace also said he was "open" to sending more British tanks to Kyiv and suggested Ukraine was likely to receive fighter jets from Nato member countries.

However, he hinted it was eastern European members of the alliance, which have Soviet-era planes more like the ones the Ukrainian air force is used to, that were more likely to supply the jets than Britain.

With the weather and ground conditions improving in Ukraine, the conflict is braced for a Russian spring offensive and subsequent counter by Kyiv's military in the coming weeks and months.

Mr Putin's original plan of taking the country in only a matter of days failed, with a vast amount of the current fighting centring around the battle for the east of Ukraine.