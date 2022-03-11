Russia accused of using medical vehicles to transport ammunition to frontline

Russia has been accused of medical vehicles as a way of moving ammunition to the frontline in their invasion of Ukraine.

A video shared on social media showed what was really inside the vehicle - a Russian MT-LB usually used as Medical Transport - that had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

Within the vehicle, boxes of ammunition can be seen stacked on top of each other, while the outside of the vehicle is clearly marked with a medical red cross.

The news comes as Russia has been accused of preparing to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, following a widely condemned attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol hospital which left three dead, including a child.

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has accused Russia’s president Vladimir Putin of a "cynical" attempt to create a pretext for using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said he feared the "barbaric" regime in Russia could be ready to use banned chemical weapons as the invading Russian forces have failed to make as much progress as initially anticipated.

Western countries, including the UK, have already accused Russian government of crimes against humanity, with war crimes, with the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol being the most recent in the campaign.

The UK has on Thursday imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs, in response to the invasion, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying that "the blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands.”

She added: “They should hang their heads in shame"