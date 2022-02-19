Russia has hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear exercises amid growing tensions with Ukraine.

The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The nuclear exercises were overseen by Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, it added.

Ukraine’s military on Saturday said mercenaries had arrived in separatist-held eastern Ukraine to stage provocations in collaboration with Russia’s special services.

“The purpose of these provocations will, of course, be to accuse Ukraine of further escalation,” the military said in a statement.

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning to stage provocations that could lead to civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in order to give Moscow a pretext to attack its neighbour.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine.

More follows