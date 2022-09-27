Nearly 100,000 Russians cross into Kazakhstan after Putin’s mobilisation order

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly 100,000 Russians have fled into neighbouring Kazakhstan following Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order, government officials in Astana claim.

Kazakhstan said it is struggling to accommodate the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their homeland since Moscow announced a military mobilisation last week, but will attempt to deal with what it called a “humanitarian matter”.

Russian men, some with families, started crossing the world's second-longest land border en masse last week after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a call-up, say officials.

Russians do not need a visa or even a passport to enter Kazakhstan, just their Russian identity papers. The Russian language is also widely spoken in the country, which is home to a large ethnic Russian minority.

However, the sudden influx has stretched the infrastructure of the vast but sparsely populated nation. Hotels and hostels are full, and rent has skyrocketed.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whose administration has refused to support what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, urged patience and tolerance.

“A lot of people from Russia have come here over the last few days,” he said in a speech on Tuesday. “Most of them were forced to leave by the desperate situation.”

“We must take care of them and ensure their safety. This is a political and humanitarian matter,” Mr Tokayev said. His government will discuss the situation with Moscow, he said.

Satellite images show queues of thousands of vehicles leaving Russia waiting to get into neighbouring Georgia. The other side of the road back into Russia is almost entirely clear in the pictures released by Maxar Technology, which were taken on Sunday.

It is estimated that the queue today contains nearly 6,000 vehicles

Georgian officials said earlier that the number of Russians arriving each day has nearly doubled since President Putin announced a partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine.

A selection of countries, highlighted in yellow, to which Russians can travel without a visa (Independent)

Georgia’s interior minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said: “Four to five days ago, 5,000-6,000 (Russians) were arriving in Georgia daily.

“The number has (now) grown to some 10,000 per day,” he added.

At the same time, the interior ministry published a proposal to change immigration rules this week that would limit to three months the time Russians can stay in Kazakhstan unless they have a passport.

While some Kazakhs have already called for border closures or restrictions on Russians' entry, others have arranged meeting points for arriving Russians and set up volunteer networks to help them find shelter.

Russians wait and lineup to get personal identification number’s in Kazakhstan (AP)

Russian officials have sought to play down the economic impact mobilisation may have as more than 70,000 IT sector workers left Russia soon after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February, although some have since returned. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) said the list of professions granted deferment from partial mobilisation needed to be expanded.

“The short-term departure in the workforce of a number of key personnel cannot be efficiently compensated by rapid recruitment in the market, when it comes to technological production with a high level of demands for workers' qualifications,” RSPP said in a statement.

It said key staff at backbone organisations of the economy, critical infrastructure, and those in the defence sectors should be granted deferment.