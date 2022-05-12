Russian logistics ship ‘on fire in Black Sea after Ukrainian strike’

A Russian logistics ship caught fire after after being struck in the Black Sea, forcing it to return to port, according to a Ukrainian official.

Vsevolod Bobrov was apparently hit off the coast of Snake Island and was left “limping” back to Sevastopol.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said: “As a result of the actions of our Navy, the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, set on fire. They say she is limping toward Sevastopol.”

However the spokesman added that “the information is yet to be clarified”, and The Independent has been unable to verify the report.

Snake Island, a remote outcrop taken by Russia on the first day of the invasion and the scene of renewed fighting in recent days, is located near Ukraine’s sea border with Romania.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukraine is targeting Russian air defenses and resupply vessels on Snake Island in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to expand its control over the coastline.

More follows...