Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has appeared in court at the start of a trial that could keep him behind bars for decades.

The hearing took place at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 145miles (235km) east of Moscow, where Mr Navalny is already serving sentences totalling more than 11 years.

Mr Nalvalny's supporters accuse Russian authorities of trying to break him in prison to silence his criticism of President Vladimir Putin, something the Kremlin denies. Much of the international community has hit out at Mr Navalny's imprisonment as politically motivated.

Journalists were not admitted to the court room, but were able to follow proceedings by video link from a room nearby, with barely intelligible audio.

Mr Navalny, looking thin with cropped hair and dressed in a black prison uniform, could be seen seated at a desk, leafing through papers and briefly conferring with one of his lawyers. He then stood and spoke for about three minutes, contesting the authority of the judge. "I believe that, taking into account the current circumstances, and of criminal law, you should withdraw," he said.

An entry in the court record last month showed the new charges relate to six different articles of the Russian criminal code, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organisation.

Russia has outlawed Mr Navalny's campaign organisation as part of a crackdown on dissent that started well before the conflict in Ukraine and has intensified in the nearly 16 months since it started. Last week one of his regional campaign leaders was jailed for more than seven years.

In a tweet posted on his account by his supporters last month, Navalny responded with typical irony to the new charges.

"Well, Alexei, you're in some real trouble now ... The Prosecutor General's Office has officially provided me with 3,828 pages describing all the crimes I've committed while already imprisoned."

He said he had not been allowed to read the material to find out what exactly he was accused of because he was once again in solitary confinement and allowed only a mug and one book.

Mr Navalny, 46, earned admiration from the disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he had been poisoned with such a toxin.

It was not immediately clear which specific actions or incidents the new charges referred to.

One relates to "rehabilitation of Nazism" - a possible reference to Navalny's declarations of support for Ukraine, whose government Russia accuses of embodying Nazi ideology. A notion dismissed as ridiculous by Ukraine and its Western allies.

In April, investigators formally linked Navalny supporters to the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, a popular military blogger and supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine who was killed by a bomb in St Petersburg.

Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAC) said Ukrainian intelligence had organised the bombing with help from Mr Navalny's supporters.

This appeared to be a reference to the fact that a suspect arrested over the killing once registered to take part in an anti-Kremlin voting scheme promoted by Mr Navalny's movement.

Mr Navalny allies denied any connection to the killing. Ukraine attributed it to "domestic terrorism".

Reuters