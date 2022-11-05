For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fire in a Russian nightclub has killed 15 people and injured five others, reportedly after a flare gun was used inside.

Emergency services were able to evacuate 250 people when the blaze erupted in the city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday.

The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire.

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the building as the fire took hold (AP)

It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia.

In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks.

