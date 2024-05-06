For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has threatened to strike British military facilities and said it will hold drills simulating the use of battlefield nuclear weapons in response to UK weapons being used by Ukraine to strike its territory.

British ambassador Nigel Casey was called to the foreign ministry in Moscow for a formal protest following foreign secretary Lord David Cameron’s comments last week that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.

He was warned that “in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with British weapons, any British military facilities and equipment on the territory of Ukraine and abroad,” could be targeted, the ministry said, calling Cameron’s remarks a serious escalation.

“The ambassador was called upon to reflect on the inevitable catastrophic consequences of such hostile steps by London and immediately refute the belligerent provocative statements of the head of the foreign office in the most decisive and unambiguous way.”

It came on the eve of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration to a fifth term in office and as Msocow prepared to mark Victory Day on Thursday – its most important secular holiday, marking its defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Vladimir Putin meets his government ministers in Moscow on Monday in this handout photo supplied via Sputnik ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

It is the first time Russia has publicly announced drills involving tactical nuclear weapons, although its strategic nuclear forces regularly hold exercises.

Tactical nuclear weapons include air bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions and are meant for use on a battlefield. They are less powerful than the strategic weapons - massive warheads that arm intercontinental ballistic missiles and are intended to obliterate entire cities.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed concern that various parties have been talking about issues regarding nuclear weapons recently.

“Current nuclear risks are at an alarmingly high level,” he said. “All actions that could lead to miscalculation, escalation with catastrophic consequences, must be avoided.”

Britain’s foreign office said Casey had used the meeting to restate Britain’s support for Ukraine.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.