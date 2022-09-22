Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Russia will use nuclear weapons to ‘defend territories’, Medvedev warns

‘Russia is ready to defend territories added to it with all means, including strategic nuclear weapons,’ says former president

David Harding
Thursday 22 September 2022 10:49
Comments
<p>Russia Medvedev</p>

Russia Medvedev

(Copyright 2022 Sputnik)

Dmitry Medvedev, a former president of Russia and Vladimir Putin loyalist, has warned Russia will use nuclear weapons if it believes territories are under attack.

“Russia is ready to defend territories added to it with all means, including strategic nuclear weapons,” said Medvedev, in a reference to planned referendums by Russian-installed and separatist authorities on Ukrainian territory.

Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the votes will go ahead and “there is no going back”.

“The Western establishment and all citizens of Nato countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” Medvedev said.

His statement came 24 hours after Putin raised the prospect of nuclear warfare over the conflict in Ukraine, a move condemned by several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Recommended

Putin warned against “nuclear blackmail”, threatening to respond with the might of his own vast arsenal. He said he was not bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia’s territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability.

“We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military speciality and relevant experience,” Putin said.

His address alarmed many across the world and caused thousands of Russians to try and flee the country.

Votes in four regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia are set to go ahead at the weekend.

Western nations have said they will not recognise the results of the referendums.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in