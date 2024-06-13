Putin shows off in launch of Russian dummy nuclear warheads

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian drills to deploy tactical nuclear weapons for combat involved the special delivery of dummy nuclear warheads to forward storage points and an airfield where they were loaded on bombers, according to Russia‘s nuclear unit.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the nuclear drills after what Russia said were threats from the West, including signals from Western officials that they would allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

Drills have taken place in the south of Russia, which borders Ukraine, and with the involvement of soldiers from the Leningrad military district in Russia‘s northwest, and have included mobile missile launchers, the air force and navy.

In a rare statement, Russia‘s 12 Main Directorate (12 GU MO), which guards, maintains, transports and delivers Russia‘s vast arsenal of nuclear weapons, said that the drills would be analysed to make improvements.

The nuclear directorate “ensured the delivery of nuclear training munitions to the field storage points of the missile brigade’s positional area and the operational airfield of assault aviation,” it said.

“Further improvement of the training of non-strategic nuclear forces will be determined in order to ensure the fulfilment of tasks in various scenarios for development of the military-political situation.”

Russian soldiers load a Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile launchers at a firing position as part of Russian military drill intended to train the troops in using tactical nuclear weapons ( AP )

Footage released by the defence ministry showed Russian sailors focusing on a dummy target and then counting down to launch, including pressing the “launch” button.

Russia says the United States and its European allies are pushing the world to the brink of nuclear confrontation by giving Ukraine billions of dollars worth of weapons, some of which are being used against Russian territory.

All major nuclear powers - Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain - hold nuclear drills, but it is very rare to link them explicitly in public to a major current crisis - as Russia has done over Ukraine.

By doing so, Russia is trying to send a signal to the United States and its biggest European allies that allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ever bigger and more advanced Western weapons is an escalation that could have consequences.

The United States says it has seen no change to Russia‘s strategic posture, though senior U.S. intelligence officials say they have to take Moscow’s remarks about nuclear weapons seriously.

Russia and the United States are by far the world’s biggest nuclear powers, holding about 88% of the world’s nuclear weapons, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

, Russian soldiers load a Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile launchers at a firing position as part of Russian military drill ( AP )

The United States has about 100 non-strategic B61 nuclear weapons deployed in five European countries - Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The U.S. has another 100 such weapons within its borders.

Russia has about 1,558 non-strategic nuclear warheads, though arms control experts say it is very difficult to say just how many there are due to secrecy.

Putin said last week that many of Russia‘s tactical nuclear weapons were 70-75 kilotons of explosive power - around five times the size of the U.S. nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

A truck of Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile launchers moves to a firing position as part of Russian military drill intended to train the troops in using tactical nuclear weapons. ( AP )

Meanwhile The Kremlin said on Thursday there was no reason for any country, including the United States, to be worried about the presence of Russian warships in Cuba on an exercise.

A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine churned into Havana harbour on Wednesday, a stopover the U.S. and Cuba said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there was no evidence of Russia transferring any missiles to Cuba, but that the U.S. would remain vigilant.

When asked about purported nervousness in Washington over the fear that Russia could transfer military personnel to Cuba or even create a military base on the island, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such exercises were common practice.

“This is a normal practice for all states, including such a large maritime power as Russia,” Peskov told reporters. “So we don’t see any reason to worry in this case.”