Russia to ‘merge three oil companies’ to boost war effort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Russia is seeking to merge three major oil companies in a bid to create the world’s second-biggest crude oil producer, reports suggest.

The combination of state-backed Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft and privately-owned Lukoil would be second to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and pump almost three times US oil producer Exxon’s output, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The talks underline Vladimir Putin’s desire to muster the energy sector to support his war effort, people familiar with the talks said.

The Russian president, some of them said, envisions a juggernaut able to compete with Saudi Arabia at a time when oil demand, while still enormous, is slowing in the face of greener alternatives.

Oil and gas are the lifeblood of Russia’s economy, supplying almost a third of federal revenue and handing Putin influence around the world.

The combination of state-backed Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft and Lukoil would be second to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco ( Reuters )

Russia’s success at stabilising its economy in the face of Western sanctions is in large part thanks to its oil industry.

The talks, while influenced by the war in Ukraine, are also meant to prepare Russia for an eventual postwar thawing in economic relations.

There are some obstacles, including opposition from some Rosneft and Lukoil executives and the problem of collecting funds to pay Lukoil shareholders, the report added.

The same newspaper quoted a Rosneft spokesperson as saying the report was incorrect but declining to answer questions.

A Lukoil spokesperson said neither the company nor its shareholders were in merger negotiations “with any parties, as this would not be in the interest of the company”. A Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow had no knowledge of the deal.