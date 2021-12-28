Russian court orders closure of top human rights group Memorial

Russia has targeted journalists, media outlets and rights groups under its controversial ‘foreign agent’ law

Maria Kiselyova
Tuesday 28 December 2021 12:47
Comments
<p>Police officers detain a demonstrator as people gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow, Russia, 28 December 2021</p>

Police officers detain a demonstrator as people gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow, Russia, 28 December 2021

(AP)

Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s oldest and best-known human rights group, Memorial, must be shut down for breaking a controversial “foreign agent” law, capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days.

The shuttering of the group closes a year in which the top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was jailed, his political movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee the country.

Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from foreign influence.

“This is a bad signal showing that our society and our country are moving in the wrong direction,” the TASS news agency quoted Memorial Board Chairman Jan Raczynski as saying on Tuesday.

Closing the group would increase the risk of “total repression” in Russia, one of Memorial’s lawyers, Maria Eismont, said during the final hearings on Tuesday.

Recommended

Memorial has called the lawsuit politically motivated. The Interfax news agency quoted a lawyer for the group as saying it would appeal, both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

Established in the “glasnost” era of Soviet liberalisation by prominent dissidents including the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Andrei Sakharov, Memorial initially focused on documenting the crimes of the Stalinist era.

It served as Russia’s main rights group through two wars in Chechnya in the 1990s, and has more recently spoken out against repression of critics under President Vladimir Putin.

The authorities placed the group on an official list of “foreign agents” in 2015, a move that entailed numerous restrictions on its activities.

In recent months the Russian government has designated a number of independent media outlets, journalists and human rights groups as foreign agents. At least two disbanded to avoid a tougher crackdown.

Last month, prosecutors accused the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Centre and Memorial International, its parent structure, of violating the foreign agent law.

Prosecutors said Memorial International breached the regulations by not marking all its publications, including social media posts, with the label. They accused the Moscow-based centre of condoning terrorism and extremism.

Speaking at the final hearing on Tuesday, a state prosecutor said Memorial had organised large-scale media campaigns aimed at discrediting the Russian authorities, according to TASS.

The group has denied any serious violations and called the lawsuits political. It has said its members would continue their work even if it is dissolved.

Mr Putin, a former spy in the Soviet KGB security service, said this month Memorial had defended organisations Russia considers extremist and terrorist, and that its list of victims of Soviet-era repression included Nazi collaborators.

The past year has also seen Mr Navalny jailed on charges he says were trumped up, after returning from Germany for treatment for poisoning that Western countries describe as a state-backed assassination attempt. Mr Navalny’s political network was banned as extremist and many of his allies have been jailed or fled.

Recommended

Russia defends the independence of its legal system and says its laws on extremism and foreign influence are similar to those in other countries. It denies any role in poisoning Mr Navalny.

Reuters / AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in