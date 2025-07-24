Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian passenger plane with about 50 people on board crashed in the country’s far east on Thursday and initial reports suggested there were no survivors, emergency services officials said.

“Fifteen kilometre from Tynda, the wreckage of an An-24 was found on a slope. The plane was destroyed,” the Russian emergencies ministry was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Earlier, it was reported that the An-24 passenger plane had gone missing in the Amur region.

Crew error during landing in poor visibility is being considered a possible cause of the passenger plane crash, according to Tass news agency.

The Angara Airlines An-24 plane took off from Khabarovsk as scheduled on Thursday at 7.36am local time (00.36 Moscow time), according to the airport’s press service. The aircraft was operating on the Khabarovsk–Blagoveshchensk–Tynda route but vanished from radar and stopped responding to calls just a few kilometres from Tynda airport.

“The An-24 plane was flying along the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. It failed to pass security checks near its final destination. There is no contact with it,” the emergencies ministry earlier said.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram that initial reports indicated the Siberia-based airline called Angara was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members onboard.

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote.

Interfax reported that the plane vanished during a second landing attempt, after an initial approach to Tynda airport was unsuccessful.

A source was quoted as saying by Tass news agency: “An An-24 operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport.”

Tynda is located approximately 6,600km east of Moscow.

Last year in September, a Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board went missing in Russia’s Amur region during an unregistered flight over the Zeya district in the northeastern part of the Amur region.