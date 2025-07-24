Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Russian passenger plane reported missing with nearly 50 people on board

Forty passengers and six crew members onboard An-24 plane

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 24 July 2025 07:28 BST
A plane flies over the building of the Russian State Duma (lower house of the Parliament) in central Moscow on 24 September 2024
A plane flies over the building of the Russian State Duma (lower house of the Parliament) in central Moscow on 24 September 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian passenger plane carrying nearly 50 people on board has gone missing in the eastern parts of the Amur region, according to the Interfax news agency.

“The An-24 plane was flying along the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. It failed to pass security checks near its final destination. There is no contact with it,” emergency services were quoted as saying by the news agency.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram that initial reports indicated the Siberia-based airline called Angara was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members onboard.

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote.

The emergencies ministry said there were about 40 people on board, according to Reuters.

Interfax reported that the plane vanished during a second landing attempt, after an initial approach to Tynda airport was unsuccessful.

A source was quoted as saying by Tass news agency: “An An-24 operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport.”

A search is underway to locate the missing aircraft.

Tynda is located approximately 6,600km east of Moscow.

Last year in September, a Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board went missing in Russia’s Amur region during an unregistered flight over the Zeya district in the northeastern part of the Amur region.

