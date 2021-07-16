Russia passenger plane goes missing in Siberia

NewsWorldEuropeRussia passenger plane goes missing in SiberiaFriday 16 July 2021 11:44 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)A Russian passenger plane has gone missing in Siberia outside the city of Tomsk, according to state media reports, with as many as 17 people on board.More followsMore aboutRussiaSiberia Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
