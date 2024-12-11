Putin plans to team up with China to battle US over AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would develop artificial intelligence with BRICS partners and other countries, in a bid to challenge the dominance of the United States.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship AI conference, Putin said the new AI Alliance Network would include national associations and development institutions in the field of AI from BRICS countries and other interested states.

"Russia must participate on equal terms in the global race to create strong artificial intelligence. It is precisely the advanced solutions that Russian scientists are currently working on," Putin told an AI conference in Moscow.

"We invite scientists from all over the world to join in the collaboration," he added.

The United States and China are the world’s top AI powers, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named a “White House AI and Crypto Czar” to help ensure the United States remains the richest and most technologically advanced power in the world.

Western sanctions intended to restrict Russia’s access to the technologies it needs to sustain its war against Ukraine have resulted in the world’s major producers of microchips halting exports to Russia, sorely limiting its AI ambitions.

Russia’s dominant lender Sberbank is spearheading AI development in Russia, but

Sberbank CEO German Gref acknowledged in 2023 that graphics processing units (GPUs), the microchips that underpin AI development, were the trickiest hardware for Russia to replace.

On Wednesday, the bank said national AI associations from BRICS members Brazil, China, India and South Africa, but also from Serbia, Indonesia and other non-BRICS countries, had joined the AI Alliance Network.

It said the network would facilitate joint research into technology and AI regulation, and provide opportunities for AI products to be sold in member countries’ markets.

Putin’s move to ally with China could change the dynamics of the AI race.

Russia is one of 10 countries, including the U.S., China, Britain and Israel, that are developing their own generative AI models. The Yakov and Partners consultancy, run by former McKinsey employees in Moscow, says this gives it the potential to become a much more significant player.

Russia sees the use of AI technologies across all sectors adding 11.2 trillion roubles ($109 billion) to gross domestic product in 2030, compared to 0.2 trillion roubles ($1.9 billion) in 2023.

Its AI strategy also says that 80% of all Russian workers should have AI skills by 2030, compared with 5% in 2023, while AI investment should grow seven-fold to 850 billion roubles.

Sberbank, which has developed a generative AI model called GigaChat, and technology leader Yandex, with its YandexGPT model, dominate Russia’s domestic AI market.

Russia currently ranks 31st of 83 countries by AI implementation, innovation and investment on UK-based Tortoise Media’s Global AI Index, well behind not only the United States and China but also fellow BRICS members India and Brazil.

Stanford University’s AI vibrancy tool, which evaluates 36 countries based on 42 AI indicators including research and development, ranks Russia 29th.