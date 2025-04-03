Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation, claiming it undermines "traditional spiritual and moral values."

The ban targets two branches of the foundation, one based in the US and the other in Britain, both now designated as "undesirable organisations."

The foundation, established by the British singer and songwriter, has previously clashed with Russian authorities over LGBTQ+ rights. Elton John, who has performed in Russia, has criticized what he views as discrimination against gay people by the Russian government.

President Vladimir Putin has consistently rejected such criticisms, portraying Russia as a defender of traditional values against a perceived decadent West. This latest move further escalates tensions between Russia and organizations promoting LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms.

open image in gallery Elton John ( Getty Images )

The Elton John AIDS Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a mission statement on its website, the Elton John AIDS Foundation said it had raised more than $600 million to support over 3,100 projects in 95 countries globally to increase access to health care, tackle LGBTQ+ stigma, and end AIDS.

"When a musician plays along with the promoters of democracy, you get propaganda. And if Elton John is at the piano, it is not just anti-Russian propaganda," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

"The NGOs (non-governmental organisations) actively participate in an information campaign orchestrated by the 'collective West' to discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions," it added.

In a separate statement on its website, the prosecutor's office complained about the foundation's promotion of "non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment".

Without citing examples, the statement also accused the foundation of taking part in what it called a Western campaign to "denigrate Russia" over its war in Ukraine, something the prosecutor called a "special military operation".

Putin has encouraged women to have at least three children to battle a birth rate dip, and a 2022 law widened a ban on "LGBT propaganda" to effectively ban any public expressions regarding homosexuality.

In November, Russia's lower house of parliament voted unanimously to ban what authorities cast as pernicious propaganda for a child-free way of life.