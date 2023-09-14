The Kremlin has said that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un held "important talks" at the remote Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome. Discussions lasted several hours, both with their ministers and then one-on-one, followed by an opulent lunch of Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes.

So what are the main things we should takeaway from this rare meeting between the two leaders?