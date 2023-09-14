Jump to content

Analysis

Weapons, spy satellites and nuclear ambitions: what we learnt from Putin’s summit with Kim Jong-un in Russia

The rare face-to-face meeting between the Russian leader and his North Korean counterpart will leave Ukraine and its Western allies with much to ponder, writes Chris Stevenson

Thursday 14 September 2023 14:56
Comments
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un

(AFP/Getty)

The Kremlin has said that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un held "important talks" at the remote Russian Vostochny Cosmodrome. Discussions lasted several hours, both with their ministers and then one-on-one, followed by an opulent lunch of Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes.

So what are the main things we should takeaway from this rare meeting between the two leaders?

Ammunition

