Vladimir Putin could face a “mass uprising” in the wake of his attempts to limit communications and social media access in Russia, the former UK ambassador to Moscow said on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Sir Roderic Lyne claimed that mobile phones were the Russian president’s “biggest weakness” in his attempts to shut off parts of the internet.

He warned that friends and family members living in other countries will send pictures of “the truth” of Mr Putin’s manoeuvres in Ukraine to those living in Russia.

It comes after Putin last week ordered independent media outlets to remove references to Russia’s “assault, invasion, or declaration of war”, or face being blocked and fined.

“I think Mr Putin is very nervous about losing control and losing his own job,” Sir Roderic said.

A view of heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv (AP)

“His biggest weakness is the mobile phone. He’s going to try to shut down parts of the internet if he can and to clamp down on social media.

“That’s pretty difficult. The KGB that he was brought up in didn’t have to deal with mobile phones.

“Every Russian has a mobile phone. Ukrainians are calling up their friends and relatives in Russia. They’re sending pictures of the truth into Russia.

Damage after the shelling of buildings in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine (EPA)

“There are about three million Russians who’ve left Russia under Putin, decent people who are now living in Britain, in Europe, in Israel, in North America, and they all talk to friends and relatives in Russia. So the truth is going to get in and Putin can’t stop it.”

He warned the president could face a “mass uprising” from the Russian populace or from within the Kremlin under the weight of Western sanctions.

But Sir Roderic added it could take years for the Russian president to be ousted from the top spot.

He added: “There are two ways in which Putin can be forced out of power. One would be a mass uprising.

Refugees arrive at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine (Getty Images)

“I don’t think that’s going to happen soon because he will use absolute maximum repression to stop it.

“And the other would be an inside job by people very close to him who come to conclusion that this dreadful mistake is costing Russia very dearly...this may not happen soon.

“But I think the skids are under his regime even if it takes two or three years to come to a conclusion.”

