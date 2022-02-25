Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine at high level, Putin says after invasion

Russian president Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a call on Friday that Russia is willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

“The United States and Nato have long ignored Russia's reasonable security concerns, repeatedly reneged on their commitments, and continued to advance military deployment eastward, challenging Russia's strategic bottom line,” Putin told Xi.

“Russia is willing to conduct high-level negotiations with Ukraine.”

It comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues with Putin’s troops advancing into Kyiv.

Russian tanks entered the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Friday morning as Moscow’s invasion of the country accelerated, forcing president Volodymyr Zelensky into hiding.

The following map shows the locations of known Russian military strikes inside Ukraine after Russia announced a military invasion of Ukraine (AP)

Sirens sounded out across the city since the early hours of Friday, with residents forced to take shelter in underground metro stations following a series of Russian aerial attacks that hit the densely populated Pozniake neighbourhood, in which at least eight people were reportedly injured.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Kyiv “could well be under siege” in what US officials believe is a brazen attempt by Russian president Vladimir Putin to install his own regime.

In a Twitter post from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, residents of Obolon were urged “to inform about the movement of equipment”.

The posted added: “Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!”

Meanwhile, Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and supported his position regarding Ukraine, the Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday amid the ongoing invasion.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv (Reuters)

Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in Syria in 2015 that helped to turn the tide in a civil war in favour of president Bashar al-Assad with massive aerial bombardment of opposition-held areas.

Mr Assad during the call described the Russian offensive in Ukraine as a “correction of history.”

“His Excellency (Assad) stressed that Syria stands with the Russian Federation, based on its conviction of the correctness of its position,” the statement said.

Syria on Tuesday had recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that Putin has said he was seeking to protect via a “special military operation.”

More to follow...