The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
“It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.
Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait.
The atomic watchdog’s head said he will continue to worry about the tense situation at the nuclear power plant till the fighting stabilised.
Intense fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region did not halt for the visit of the top UN official, whose team ignored nearby gunfire to inspect the power plant on Thursday. The experts are likely to stay at the facility for some days.
Zelensky calls for demilitarisation, full control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for all troops to be removed from the critical nuclear power plant site in Enerhodar as a group of UN nuclear agency officials visited the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday.
He said that the nuclear power plant will only return to completely safe functioning after the Russian military is finally made to leave the territory, “when they take away their weapons, ammunition, when they stop shelling Enerhodar and neighbouring areas and cease their provocations”.
Mr Zelensky added: “And the key thing that should happen is the demilitarisation of the territory of the plant. This is exactly the goal of Ukrainian and international efforts. And it is bad that we have not yet heard the appropriate calls from the IAEA.”
Stating that the IAEA has not helped Ukraine by calling for demilitarisation, the Ukrainian president said: “Although we talked about it with Mr Grossi [IAEA chief] at our meeting in Kyiv. This was the key - the key! - security point of our agreements. It was clearly stated: demilitarisation and full control by Ukrainian nuclear specialists.”
On the Russian side, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was doing everything to ensure that the plant could operate safely, and for the IAEA inspectors to be able to complete their tasks.
Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Friday, 2 September.
