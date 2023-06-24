Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Moscow city centre as Putin vows to crush Wagner Group’s ‘armed mutiny’

Oliver Browning
Saturday 24 June 2023 12:32
Comments

Watch a live view of Moscow city centre after Vladimir Putin has vowed to crush an “armed mutiny” from the Wagner mercenary group.

The rebellion marks “the most significant challenge to the Russian state” in recent times, according to UK defence officials.

Mr Putin, the president of Russia, called the actions of the private military company a “betrayal” after its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple Moscow’s military leadership.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Mr Putin, meanwhile, has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

Recommended

He addressed the nation on Saturday morning after Mr Prigozhin claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Russia’s southern city Rostov-on-Don.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in