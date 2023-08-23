For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A military commander dubbed ‘General Armageddon’ for his brutality during Syria’s civil war has been removed as head of Russia’s air force, having not been seen in public since the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries against Moscow at the end of June.

Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia's troops in Ukraine who has previously been awarded his nation's top military award, has not been publicly sacked – but state media has published sources confirming the move. He was given in moniker thanks to the brutal tactics deployed in Syria's civil war and had been seen as one of Russia's most effective commanders.

General Surovikin – who is believed to have close tries to Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin – would be the most senior military figure to lose his place over the attempted uprising over 24 hours from 23 to 24 June. Russian President Vladimir Putin had reacted with fury to Mr Prigrozhin's forces trying to march on Moscow to protest how Moscow's military top brass were handling the invasion of Ukraine. President Putin said that the revolt would have tipped Russia into civil war, with it being the most significant threat to his leadership in years.

The march on Moscow was eventually halted about 125 miles outside of the capital after a deal was brokered between Mr Prigozhin and the Kremlin via Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko where the Wagner founder and some of his troops would decamp to Belarus and leave combat operations in Ukraine, where they have been involved in some of the fiercest fighting. Mr Prigozhin has been since in photos from St Petersburg and Belarus in recent weeks and posted a video on Monday that he suggested was shot in Africa, one of Wagners other theatres of combat. The two men Mr Prigozhin had wanted to topple - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff - remain in their posts.

General Surovikin's last public appearance was on 24 June, when he appeared in what looked like a carefully stage-managed video. Visibly strained and without insignia, he urged Mr Prigozhin to abandon his march on Moscow. Since that day, speculation has been rampant about his fate. Some Russian news outlets and sources have said that General Surovikin, who was often publicly praised by Mr Prigozhin in the run-up to the revolt, was being questioned over possible complicity in it and potentially being held under house arrest. General Surovikin's daughter told the Russian social media channel Baza in late June that her father had not been arrested.

US officials have previously told American media that General Surovikin had been supportive of Mr Prigozhin, but that Western intelligence did not know with certainty whether he had helped the rebellion in any way.

Of the latest move, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source, reported that General Surovikin has been replaced as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, who heads the main staff of the air force. The agency frequently represents the official position of the Kremlin through reports citing anonymous officials in Russia's defense and security establishment. The RBC newspaper reported a defence personnel source saying: “Army General Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his position in connection with his transfer to a different role... He is currently on a short holiday”.

The television personality Ksenia Sobchak. the daughter of a Putin-linked politician, suggested that General Surovikin had not been in touch with his relatives. “They say that he was relieved of his post on 18 August by way of closed decree. The family still has had no contact with him,” she wrote on Telegram.

General Surovikin was placed in charge of Russian military operations in Ukraine last October, but in January that role was handed to General Gerasimov and General Surovikin was made a deputy.

The dismissal of General Surovikin comes as another drone attack targeted Moscow, believed to be the sixth such assault in a week. The Ukrainian intelligence agency also claimed it had destroyed a key S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in Russian-occupied Crimea. A loss that would be another embarrassing blow for the Kremlin, as Ukraine increasingly targets Russia's assets far behind the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine.

On the drone attack on the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said one drone smashed into a building under construction in Moscow City. It is a prestigious business complex hit by drones twice before. Several windows were broken in two buildings nearby and emergency services responded to the scene. Russia's Defence Ministry claimed to have downed all the drones in Moscow and the surrounding area

Earlier, a three-hour nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight Tuesday caused a blaze at grain facilities, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said.

Elsewhere, a Russian drone attack on the city of Romny in northeastern Ukraine struck a local school, killing the principal, his deputy, a secretary and the school librarian, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Three people were also killed in the Belgorod region of Russia on the Ukrainian border after repeated shelling of a sanatorium, according to the region's governor.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report