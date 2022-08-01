Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.

Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.

The list also includes former prime minister David Cameron.

“Given London’s destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.