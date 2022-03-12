Over two weeks have passed since Russian president Vladmir Putin began his deadly invasion of Ukraine, triggering global condemnation and a raft of sanctions across politics, business and culture.

Missile strikes and artillery attacks have intensified in recent days and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded the deaths of 1,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine have been verified as of March 8: including 474 killed and 861 injured, since Russia’s invasion began on Feb.24.

But the civilian toll was incomplete pending corroboration of reports in the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol and Izium “where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties”.

Attempts at evacuation for Ukrainian residents desperate to flee have been so far hampered by failed ceasefires, with Russian troops relentlessly shelling the north, centre and south leaving people dead on the streets.

Bomb shelters in Ukraine have had to double up as hospital bunkers and maternity wards, as women become mothers in trembling buildings.

Aerial view shows destroyed residential buildings in Kyiv (REUTERS)

The UK joined 37 other countries in referring Moscow to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as Boris Johnson said Mr Putin “cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity”.

Kyiv residents take their belongings from their homes that have been shelled (REUTERS)

Economic boycotts have been implemented worldwide by countries and institutions to restrict Mr Putin and place financial pressure on the Kremlin to withdraw their invasion.

Here is an ever-growing list of sanctions that have been imposed by countries, businesses and the sporting, arts and music world to date.

UK:

Thanks to a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, the majority of Russia’s financial system is now covered by UK sanctions.

The country will prevent Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, from clearing payments in sterling.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund – the country’s sovereign wealth fund – and its chief executive, Kirill Dmitriev, have been sanctioned.

Full asset freezes have also been imposed on several other Russian banks and the UK has set a £50,000 limit on bank accounts held by Russian nationals in the UK.

Russia’s national airline, Aeroflot, has been blocked in the UK, and a multitude of Russian companies involved in defence and technology have been economically sanctioned.

Shipbuilder company United Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest in Russia, has also been targeted, while Russian ships have been banned from UK ports.

MPs in the House of Commons, London, give a standing ovation to Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko (PA Media)

Britain is also planning to ban the export of certain technologies to Russia.

Mr Johnson said: “We will continue on a remorseless mission to squeeze Russia, from the global economy, piece by piece. Day by day, and week by week.”

On Thursday, the government announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on two of Russia’s leading oligarchs, who officials said had “significant UK interests and close links to the Kremlin”. They were Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov.

Since the invasion, the UK has sanctioned 13 of Russia’s leading oligarchs, and more than 220 individuals and entities have been caught by the sanctions.

In total, more than 500 Russian individuals, entities and their subsidiaries now sit on the UK’s sanctions list.

Britain will also ban Russian companies from the London insurance market, the world’s largest commercial and specialty insurance centre.

EU:

The European Union has also sanctioned multiple companies and banks.

On Saturday, alongside UK and US, the European Commission pledged to remove Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift).

Swift is used by over 11,000 financial institutions to send secure messages and payment orders.

The EU will also employ restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from using its international reserves and assets to undermine the economic sanctions.

Additionally, the EU has banned the Russian company, Internet Research Agency, which is engaged win online influence operations on behalf of Russia.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We will stop Putin from using his war chest.”

The EU has banned overflight of EU airspace and access to EU airports by Russian airlines, brought in individual sanctions against Mr Putin, Sergey Lavrov and the members of the Russian State Duma, and curbed transactions with the Russian Central Bank.

Brussels has also suspended the broadcasting of state-owned media Russia Today and Sputnik within the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (EPA)

US:

Additional sanctions against Russia’s central bank have prohibited Americans from doing any business with the institution as well as freezing its assets within the US.

The country also blocked export on Russian technology, including “semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies”, the White House said in a statement.

America cut off the state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund, which was seen as a piggy-bank for Mr Putin and his inner circle.

U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (REUTERS)

On Thursday, Joe Biden’s administration ordered new sanctions blocking Russian business oligarchs. They include Mr Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Mr Usmanov.

The US State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

Others targeted include Nikolai Tokarev, a Transneft oil executive; Arkady Rotenberg, co-owner of the largest construction company for gas pipelines and electrical power supply lines in Russia; Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB agent who has long been close to Mr Putin; Igor Shuvalov, a former first deputy prime minister and chairman of State Development Corporation; and Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Mr Putin.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag (AFP via Getty Images)

Australia:

The continent set targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Thursday, and has imposed travel bans.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison said that Canberra was working with the United States to impose sanctions on Belarus and key Belarusian entities that have been “complicit in the aggression”.

New Zealand:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new sanctions on Monday that would give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets to the country to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop superyachts, ships and aircraft from entering New Zealand waters or airspace.

The Prime Minister has also banned exports to Russia’s military and security forces and has blocked more than 100 people from traveling to New Zealand in a list that was made public on Monday.

Japan:

Aligning with G7, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will limit transactions with Russia’s central bank and cut Russia from the Swift network.

Japan will also impose sanctions on Belarusian organisations and limit exports there due to the country’s part in the invasion of Ukraine.

The country has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs.

A man holds papers printed with the slogan "against war" as people stage a rally to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo (AFP via Getty Images)

Taiwan:

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it will join other countries in imposing economical sanctions on Russia, but has not yet specified what companies it will be targeting.

It comes amid fears China could one day mount its own invasion of Taiwan.

Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Taiwan (AP)

Switzerland:

Though historically neutral, Switzerland has joined the international effort to boycott Russia through economic sanctions.

The country is freezing the assets “with immediate effect” of Putin, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov.

France:

Russian-owned luxury sanctions will be targeted by economic sanctions, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

The country’s sanctions will affect financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury vehicles that belong to Russian individuals.

Businesses:

The owner of Cadburyis the latest big company to reduce operations in Russia following Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. The consumer giant Mondolez, owner of multiple brands such as Oreo, Daim and Toblerone, is scaling back all non-essential business in Russia but has not stopped operations completely.

British tea brand, Yorkshire Tea, has joined the list of companies completely suspending business in Russia.

Fashion retailer, Uniqlo, has now suspended all operations in Russia, as well as British retailer Mothercare.

Heineken, the Dutch beer company, announced it would halt the production, advertising and sale of its beer in Russia. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut and KFC joined the cohort of fast food businesses to suspend operations in Russia.

One of Japan’s biggest electronic and construction equipment makers, Hitachi, said it will halt all operations in Russia.

PepsiCo has suspended all drink sales in Russia following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but said it will continue to sell essential items such as food and baby milk.

McDonalds and Starbucks have also announced their withdrawal of operations in Russia along with Kraft Heinz, Kellogg’s and McDonald’s.

Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union effective immediately while Nike has halted all online sales in Russia, and Puma has closed its stores.

A host of clothing and luxury fashion companies have announced they would pause all sales in Russia including H&M, Burberry, Canada Goose, Chanel, Prada, Hermès, Dior, Givency, Fendi and Bulgari. Spanish retailer Inditex, owner of popular store Zara, is temporarily closing all its stores in Russia and stopping online sales.

ASOS and Boohoo.com have stopped sales in Russia, and Marks & Spencer has stopped shipments to its Russian franchise stores.

Apple imposed a number of measures on Russia, as the tech company said they have banned sales on their products in the country, and have also stopped all export into their sales channel in Russia.

Common services such as Apple Pay have been restricted there.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (REUTERS)

ExxonMobil announced it would not invest in new developments in Russia and is leaving its last remaining oil-and-gas project.

In the oil industry, Shell said they will divest in several ventures with Russian-state owned gas company, Gazprom and BP decided to sell its 20 per cent in Russia.

BP and Shell have both joined in the international boycott of Russia (Getty Images)

Danish company Lego showed solidarity by announcing that they have suspended deliveries of products to 81 Russian stores.

Brazilian plane-maker Embraer has joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines, and Delta Air Lines suspended its code sharing partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot.

AirBaltic has suspended all flights to and from the Russian markert, while travel-booking company Expedia have suspended all travel in and out of Russia, joined by Airbnb who have also suspended all operations in Belarus.

Ikea said it would close outlets in Russia and Russian ally Belarus, affecting 15,000 workers.

Google has also suspended its ad business in Russia, and Microsoft, Dell and Adobe have suspended new sales of its products and services in the country.

Video games company Nintendo has joined PlayStation owner Sony in stopping all product sales in Russia.

FIFA has banned Russian national teams from international competitions (REUTERS)

Sports:

Fifa and Uefa Champions League have banned all Russian national teams from international competitions, and Uefa has moved the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris.

Formula One called off the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and the International Olympic Committee has urged sports bodies to exclude the country’s athletes and officials from international events, and the World Cup skiing events in Russia have been cancelled. The International Paralympics Committee banned Russian and Belarusian para-athletes from the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The International Skating Union said no athletes from Russia or Belarus will be invited or allowed to participate in events until further notice.

The International Ice Hockey Federation and the National Hockey League have disallowed Russian competitors, and the latter has also put a pause on Russian language social and digital media sites.

The World Karate Federation relocated its 2022 tournament away from Moscow, and the World Squash Federation relocated its junior championships away from Saint Petersburg.

World Taekwondo have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in tournaments, and has stripped Putin of his honorary black belt given to him in 2013.

Arts and Entertainment:

Sony Interactive Entertainment, manufacturer of PlayStation 5, has suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

Nintendo has also announced it will be halting all exports to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Disney, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount and Universal said they would pause releases of upcoming films in theatres in Russia, including the release Batman, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and new Pixar film, Turning Red.

Netflix announced that it would go against Russia’s law to carry 20 propaganda channels and Eurovision banned Russia from entering its annual competition this year, while YouTube blocked channels operated by Russian-state-funded outlets Russia Today and Sputnik News.

BBC Studios, All3Media and ITV Studios stopped doing business with Russia in protest of Putin’s invasion, including its licensing of shows to Russian customers.

Tiktok has restricted access to Russian state media accounts in the EU, joining parent companies Facebook and Instagram, while Snapchat has stopped advertising sales to all Russian and Belarusian entities.

The Glasgow Film Festival dropped two Russian films from its line up, and the respective Cannes and Venice film festivals said Russian delegation will not welcome at any of the events.

Spotify closed its Russian office and removed all content from Russian-owned media.

Russia performed in the final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021, but will not be invited this year due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine (REUTERS)

Music:

In response to Russia’s aggression, various concerts and tours have been cancelled in the music world.

Bands including The Killers, Green Day, Bring Me to the Horizon and Franz Ferdinand have all withdrawn from planned live events in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Louis Tomlinson is among the solo artists who have removed Moscow from their world tours, along with artists Yungblud and Nick Cave.

Individuals:

Mr Putin, his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, have had their foreign assets frozen in the UK, US and EU.

FBS security head, Alexander Bortnikov, armed forces chief, Valery Gerasimov, and members of Russia’s security council have also been blocked from their foreign assets.

President Vladmir Putin with his defence minister, Sergei Lavrov have had their foreign assets frozen (AP)

The EU has imposed sanctions on all 351 members of the Duma, Russia’s parliament and the UK has also said they would sanction members of the Duma and the Federation Council.

The UK has ordered further blocks and a freeze on transactions for five super-wealthy individuals who are close to Mr Putin, and several Russian oligarchs and their families who have businesses and homes in the UK.

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, sold his club in the first week of the invasion, but was recently targeted with an asset freeze and travel ban by the UK in a fresh wave of sanctions on Russian oligarchs on March 10.

