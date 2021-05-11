At least eleven people have died after a school shooting incident in Kazan, Russia’s fifth city.

Reports suggest two gunmen attacked Secondary School number 175, on Dzhaudata Faizi street early on Tuesday morning. They appear to have entered the school by its main entrance, before firing rounds from an automatic firearm. An explosion was also heard.

One of the attackers, a teenager, has been apprehended.

Local media have named him as 19-year old Ilnaz Galieyev, a former pupil at the school.

The other unnamed gunman was killed during the police operation.

According to one unconfirmed source, the second shooter was holding up to seven children hostage.

Distressing footage distributed on social media shows schoolchildren jumping from the top floors to the ground below — and then, bloodied, receiving emergency first aid below. The injuries were fatal in at least two cases.

Other children were evacuated via ladders provided by fire engines.

School shootings are relatively rare in Russia, but authorities have been on guard since a 2018 incident at a polytechnic college in Kerch, Crimea.

That shooting left 20 people dead, the greatest number lost to school violence since the 2004 Beslan terror attack, where 333 died.