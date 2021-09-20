At least five people have been killed and two wounded in a shooting on campus at a university in Perm, 700 miles east of Moscow in the Russian Urals.

Videos shared online show a guman opening fire, before he enters building number 8. Other footage shows students jumping from first floor windows of the building. Dozens reportedly locked themselves in classrooms.

Just after 12pm local time, police authorities announced they had detained the gunman. Later reports said he had died.

Local media have identified him as 18 year old Timur Bekmansurov. In a social media post written just before the attack, Mr Bekmansurov explained the process of obtaining a shooting license and weapon — apparently succesfully passing psychiatric tests — and said he chose the university because it had “committed a serious mistake” four years ago.

The text appears to show a young man in a distressed mental state.

“However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death,” it reads.

More to follow