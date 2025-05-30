Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia on Thursday accused Serbia of exporting arms to Ukraine, saying it’s a stab in the back by its longtime Slavic Balkan ally.

“Serbian defense enterprises, contrary to the ‘neutrality’ declared by official Belgrade, continue to supply ammunition to Kyiv,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR, said in a statement.

Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic told the state RTS television that he has recently discussed the issue of the arm exports to Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that it was agreed that the two countries form a “working group” to establish how Serbian-made weapons reach the Ukrainian frontlines.

Serbia Russia Ukraine Arms

Serbian arms exports to Ukraine, mostly the Soviet-era-caliber ammunition still used by Ukraine’s defense forces, have long been known since 2023, but it’s not clear why the Russian foreign security service decided to react now.

In March, Serbia denied it exported arms to Ukraine after Moscow demanded to know if it had delivered thousands of rockets for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, no weapons have been exported from Serbia to any of the parties to the “conflict.”

The SVR statement said the arms sales are being carried out through a “simple scheme using fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries" serving as "a cover for anti-Russian actions.”

It added: “The contribution of Serbian defense industry workers to the war unleashed by the West, the outcome of which Europe would like to see as a ‘strategic defeat’ of Russia, amounts to hundreds of thousands of shells ... as well as a million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

“It is unlikely that such supplies can be justified by ‘humanitarian considerations.’ They have one obvious purpose — to kill and maim Russian military personnel and the civilian population of Russia.

“It seems that the desire of Serbian defense industry workers and their patrons to profit from the blood of fraternal Slavic peoples has made them completely forget who their real friends are and who their enemies are."

The attacks on Serbia from the East and West “are frequent because it leads autonomous and independent policies,” Vucic said.

Although claiming he wants Serbia to join the European Union, Vucic has maintained close relations with Russia. He defied EU warnings and attended Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. EU officials said that it was inappropriate for Vucic to stand side by side with Putin, considering Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vucic has said his decision to attend the parade, which marked the World War II victory over Nazi Germany, was part of efforts to maintain “traditional friendships” — Russia is a fellow Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation — while seeking EU entry.

Serbia, which relies almost fully on Russia for its energy supplies, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia imposed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and hasn’t supported most EU statements condemning the aggression.