Pictures appear to show Russia’s Moskva warship burning at sea before sinking

New images on the internet purportedly show the first glimpses of Russian Navy’s Moskva warship burning at the Black sea before sinking, days after Ukraine claimed to have hit the vessel.

The images appear to have been taken from a nearby vessel and show the backside of the Moskva warship’s deck on fire with the ship tilting sideways and sinking as a thick pall of black smoke rises into the sky.

This is the first time a photograph has emerged of the submerged guided-missile cruiser after it was confirmed to have sunk into the Black sea on Thursday according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

While there is no official confirmation from Moscow that the images are of the Moskva warship, experts who have seen the pictures said they appear to be genuine.

While the sinking of the warship was confirmed, conflicting accounts from Russia and Ukraine emerged regarding the cause of the ship’s sinking.

Ukraine’s Operational Command South claimed earlier on Thursday that the Moskva had begun to sink after it was hit by Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles.

“In the Black Sea operational zone, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet -- it received significant damage,” the statement said.

“A fire broke out. Other units of the ship’s group tried to help, but a storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink.”

Russia, however, did not confirm the attack by Ukraine and just confirmed the fire breaking out which led to ammunition aboard exploding and inflicting serious damage to the vessel. The statement came after Russia refuted claims of the ship sinking and said it remains afloat.

While there has been no official confirmation so far on whose version is true, a senior US defence official confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian forces managed to sink the ship after Russia claimed it had been on fire.

The sinking of the crucial warship comes as a massive blow to the Russian military struggling against Ukrainian resistance as Vladimir Putin’s invasion continues for 55 days.